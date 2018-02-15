Popular R&B singer, Bankole Wellington, popular known as Banky W, has opened up about his condition on a skin cancer.

In an Insta-live video on Instagram Banky W answered some questions on the rare strain of skin cancer tumors found in his shoulder surgery removal he did last year, the singer said his still in a little bit of pain but from his recent test result his in the clear and better.





In November 2017, In a lengthy post on Instagram, Banky W showed pictures of his surgery scars, thanking God for his mercies and successful operations.





According to Banky W, he treated a rare strain of skin cancer which resurfaced after it first appeared 10 years ago.





He wrote;





A wise man once said this: “Scars. A sign that you had been hurt. A sign that you had been healed.” Scroll through the pictures to see mine.





I’m sharing these because they’re proof of what God has brought me through. And because somewhere out there, I know there’s someone who needs to hear this.





