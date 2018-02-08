Spokesperson to former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, Kassim Afegbua on Thursday honoured an invitation by the Department of State Services, DSS.

He arrived DSS headquarters at about 12: 46pm.





Afegbua arrived the secret police headquarters in Abuja in company of eight lawyers.





Recall that the secret police had yesterday invited Afegbua for a chat with its Director General, Lawal Daura, following the controversial statement he released against President Muhammadu Buhari.





