 Babangida’s spokesperson, Afegbua currently being grilled by DSS | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Babangida’s spokesperson, Afegbua currently being grilled by DSS

4:44 PM 0
A+ A-

Spokesperson to former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, Kassim Afegbua on Thursday honoured an invitation by the Department of State Services, DSS.
 

He arrived DSS headquarters at about 12: 46pm.

Afegbua arrived the secret police headquarters in Abuja in company of eight lawyers.

Recall that the secret police had yesterday invited Afegbua for a chat with its Director General, Lawal Daura, following the controversial statement he released against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Details later

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top