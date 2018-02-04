Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang marked his Arsenal debut with a goal as the club’s record signing netted in the first half of their Premier League clash against Everton on Saturday.Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in a £56 million ($79 million, 63 million euros) switch on Wednesday.And the Gabon striker, who shook off an illness to start at the Emirates Stadium, needed only 37 minutes to showcase the predatory instincts that made him such a hit in the Bundesliga.With Arsenal already leading 3-0, Aubameyang raced onto Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s pass and clipped a deft finish over Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford before soaking up the acclaim of his new fans.