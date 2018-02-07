Ahead of 2019 general election, the National Coordinator of Atiku WAZOBIA, Mr. Gabriel Churchill Chukwuemeka , yesterday, unveiled the group’s plan to hand over the South-East region to a presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar.Chukwuemeka’s statement came while inaugurating coordinators of the group in the Southeast region in Owerri.He gave as the names of the coordinators as Mr. Chukwura Onochie, Anambra; Mr. Emeka Charles, Ebonyi; Mr. Uche Umazi, Abia; Mr. Kanayo Afunugo, Enugu; and Mr. Ikechukwu Ohanedo, Imo state.Chukwuemka told Vanguard that “All of us have seen what this country has been turned into and we need a saviour that will rescue us from this bad governance.“We need a leader that is well experienced about the issue of governance and that does not discriminate. We need a leader that does not practice nepotism.“We need a leader that believes in equality and does not segregate along ethnic lines; a leader who believes in the collective interest of the different climes that make up a country.“Because we are tired of this favouritism style of administration, we are calling on Atiku to come and save this country from collapsing.“This is a move to ensure that the zone is carried along in the wind of positive change coming to Nigerians and also for the zone to speak in one voice.”