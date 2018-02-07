 Atiku’s group begins mobilisation in South-East | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Ahead of 2019 general election, the National Coordinator of Atiku WAZOBIA, Mr. Gabriel Churchill Chukwuemeka , yesterday, unveiled the group’s plan to hand over the South-East region to a presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar.


Chukwuemeka’s statement came while inaugurating coordinators of the group in the Southeast region in Owerri.

He gave as the names of the coordinators as Mr. Chukwura Onochie, Anambra; Mr. Emeka Charles, Ebonyi; Mr. Uche Umazi, Abia; Mr. Kanayo Afunugo, Enugu;  and Mr. Ikechukwu Ohanedo, Imo state.

Chukwuemka told Vanguard that “All of us have seen what this country has been turned into and we need a saviour that will rescue us from this bad governance.

“We need a leader that is well experienced about the issue of governance and that does not discriminate. We need a leader that does not practice nepotism.

“We need a leader that believes in equality and does not segregate along ethnic lines; a leader who believes in the collective  interest of the different climes that make up a country.

“Because we are tired of this favouritism style of administration, we are calling on Atiku to come and save this country from collapsing.

“This is a move to ensure that the zone is carried along in the wind of positive change coming to Nigerians and also for the zone to speak in one voice.”

  1. I have more than 1,000 people in my organization that are ready to work for Atiku. We need to vote this man out in 2019.

