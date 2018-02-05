Former Nigeria vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to reports at the weekend which claimed that he is open to join the Olusegun Obasanjo-inspired Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CNM.





A report emerged in some section of the media on Saturday that the former Vice President, who recently returned to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was willing to join Obasanjo’s newly formed Movement.





Obasanjo had, during his registration as a member of the coalition in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Thursday, stated that the movement was never a political party, adding that he would withdraw from it if it morphed into one.





But speaking with Dailypost on the matter, the spokesperson to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Paul Ibe said, “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is focusing on the hope of his new political party.





“His Excellency is in the Peoples Democratic Party which is in expansion. The party is reaching out to its members who defected to the APC prior to the 2015 election and also reaching out to other political parties.





“Obasanjo’s Movement is an anachronism. No one knows the direction of the Coalition and you don’t expect his Excellency to be part of such movement.





“You can’t work with a man like Obasanjo who has dismissed your political party. He has even torn his membership card and declared his retirement from partisan politics. So what is his movement all about?





“Atiku cannot belong to Obasanjo’s sponsored Movement.”