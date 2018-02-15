About four houses belonging to PDP chieftains were razed in various locations within Bauchi metropolis.

One of the victims, Sani Muhammad, a former PDP North East publicity secretary, said that properties worth millions were lost.





The arsonists, according to the victim, set his house ablaze at 11:30 pm last Friday.





They, however, took to their heels when hundreds of youths in the area rushed to the scene.





Another victim is the former personal assistant to Secretary to the State Government during the Yuguda administration, Alhaji Sule Milo.





His house at Salmanu quarters was also torched.





It was gathered that a former aide to Governor Yuguda on Security, Alhaji Abdullahi, also suffered similar fate as arsonists attacked his poultry farm.





Observers say the incidents may not be unconnected to 2019 politics.





Police police spokesman, DSP Kamal Datti, in his reaction confirmed the incidents.





He, however, debunked any insinuation that the fire outbreaks have political colouration and urged people to be watchful at all times.