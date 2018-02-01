In his first day as a Gunner, new Arsenal buy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been handed the club’s iconic number 14 jersey, used by legend, Thierry Henry.The Gabon international arrived at the Emirates Stadium for a club record fee of 56million pounds from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term deal.The former Saint-Etienne striker has scored 13 goals in 16 Bundesliga appearances in a disrupted campaign for Dortmund.He looks forward to enjoy similar success with Arsenal and, with his pace and prowess in front of goal possesses the same qualities that helped make Thierry Henry an Arsenal legend.Aubameyang will wear the number 14 jersey that Thierry Henry made famous and he has set his sights on replicating the France World Cup winner’s achievements.The club’s official website quoted him as saying he decided to take on the iconic jersey number because he wants to emulate record goalscorer Thierry Henry who made the shirt legendary.“I’m really happy to be here. Of course, I can join Micki [former Dortmund team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan] in this team. So, I’m really happy to be here in this great team,” Aubameyang told Arsenal’s official website.“I think the club has such a big history and great players like Thierry Henry. He’s an example for us strikers. I’m really happy, like I said before.“He was fast and scored a lot of goals. He’s really an example.“I think I have to work a lot to be like him, but I will do.“I’m a fast player and I score goals too, like Henry a little bit. But, as I said, I have to work a lot more.”Asked to provide a message to Arsenal’s fans, Aubameyang said: “I hope that we will come back to the top as soon as possible. I will do my best to join in.”