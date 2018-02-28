The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chided the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, saying the outcome of the meeting showed that the APC is not a credible platform for Nigerians to aspire to elective offices.The PDP also noted that the confusion, impunity and lawlessness in the APC has further exposed the failure of the Buhari-led Presidency, adding that as a result, Nigerians will vote in a new party in 2019.In a statement issued on Wednesday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC has blown its chances having “Lost its soul and can no longer be reckoned with as a political party.”The party also alleged that a cabal in the Presidency has overthrown the APC constitution, suppressed dissenting voices and is now set to impose a dictatorial regime within its ranks, reminiscent of a military coup.“It is now certain that the APC is no longer a credible platform but an appropriated one, where only those anointed by the Presidency cabal can have the opportunity to aspire for any position within its ranks. The APC has been seized and is irredeemably damaged ahead of the 2019 general elections.“From the outcome of the Tuesday’s APC NEC meeting, it is clear that the party has finally collapsed, lost all democratic credentials and can no longer provide level playing ground for its members or even other Nigerians to freely aspire for any position of their choice, particularly, the Presidency, Governorship and National Assembly positions in the 2019 general elections.“Nigerians watched with rude shock as President Muhammadu Buhari, the African Union anti-corruption champion, directly superintended over the worst kind of corruption in a political party by overthrowing its constitution and democratic processes, all in the bid to shut out other contenders in the Presidential race; a development which further confirms that the President has lost popularity even in his own party.“We invite all to note that whereas the APC constitution provides for a four year tenure for officials of its organs and enshrined a re-election or reappointment at the expiration of the said tenure, the Buhari Presidency muzzled the APC NEC and imposed an illegal one year tenure extension for the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee, a fiat that is not provided for in the party’s constitution,” the statement read in part.According to publicity scribe, the lack of a functional Board of Trustees (BoT) largely accounts for the inability of the APC-led administration to act in delivering services to the people.“The APC is so dysfunctional that under the grip of the Presidency cabal, the party in contravention of its own constitution does not have a BOT which explains the reason it lacks conscience and failed completely in delivering good governance to the nation.“The confusion and lawlessness that were the hallmarks of the outcome of the APC caucus and NEC meeting signpost the failures inherent in the incompetent, blundering and corrupt Buhari-led administration which has brought so much hardship and violence to our dear nation,” the PDP further noted.