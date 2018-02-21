The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday confirmed that chairmanship election for its Cross River chapter would hold on Saturday.

Deputy National Secretary of the party, Mr Victor Giedan, announced this while speaking with newsmen at the national Secretariat, in Abuja.





He said that the decision for the poll was taken at a meeting of NWC and the party’s Cross River stakeholders.





Giedan said that the meeting was to get the endorsement of stakeholders to elect a new executive for the state.





He assured that the APC leadership would provide a level-playing ground for all aspirants and ensure that the exercise was conducted in a peaceful environment.





The official also said that the new chairman that would be elected for the state chapter must come from the same zone with the suspended one.









Former chairman of the party in the state, Mr John Ochalla, was suspended amid lingering crisis in the chapter.