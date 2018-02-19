National publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi says the National Working Committee is “not miffed” by those calling for the removal of its National Chairman, John Oyegun.





He was reacting to a protest near the secretariat in Abuja last Friday ​by some party members. ​

​The protesters, who dropped a petition at the national office, said they want action taken ahead of the meetings of the national caucus and the National Executive Committee fixed for the 26 and 27 February 2018.





Leader of the group, Ishola Adeshina alleged that Oyegun had been running the accounts of the party without a recourse to majority of national officers of the party





​Reacting, Abdullahi noted that it was within the right of the petitioners to demand for accountability on the finances of the party.





He, however, stated that they were wrong to have engaged in street protests.





“I haven’t seen the petition. But if they are asking for a probe of the national working committee, I don’t have any objection. But there is a laid down procedure in the party for demanding for accountability, not street shows​”, he told Tribune.​





‘’Whoever has grievances should bring it to the National Executive Committee; don’t forget that the national working committee is subordinate to NEC.





“There is a NEC meeting slated for 27th of this month, let them bring it (the petition) to NEC and it will be discussed, accordingly—not by precipitating violence,”​‎ he added.