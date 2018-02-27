Senator Abdullahi Adamu, representing Nasarawa West, in the National Assembly under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday took a swipe at Senators and members of the House of Representatives who are opposed to President Muhammadu Buhari contesting in 2019.

Adamu said the Senators should leave the party if they are not comfortable with the arrangement.





The lawmaker said it was unacceptable for anyone to climb to elective position on the platform of APC and later formed a group of opposition to the government of the President who is the leader of the party.





Senator Adamu who lampooned his APC colleagues who may be opposed to Buhari and his government, said that staying within the APC to form opposition to the government of President Buhari was totally unacceptable, urging them to join the train or leave the party quietly.





Adamu spoke yesterday in Keffi, Nasarawa State at a gathering of APC stalwarts where they also adopted President Muhammadu Buhari for another term.





Senator Adamu said that there was no alternative to Buhari in 2019 if Nigeria truly desire development, adding, “I am under oath as a member of the Distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and my oath of office compels me to be loyal, to be patriotic in the course of promoting the well-being, existence and unity of Nigeria.





“And the sovereignty of this country is expressed symbolically in the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And today as we talk, the person God has chosen to be the president of this country, the symbol of the sovereignty of this nation is President Muhammadu Buhari.





“Those who don’t accept this are being ungodly. Those who don’t accept this reality are deceiving themselves more than any other person, and they should be careful of the wrath of God Himself.





“Power belongs to God, power comes from God, not anybody. Anybody who is in power is just an accessory, God uses you to do what He wants, and once God does what He wants and you take a position opposing what God has done, be careful, you may carry curse.





“What me and my like are doing is a duty we owe this country, it’s a duty we owe ourselves, to support the government of the day. Over and above that, the government of today, the Federal Government of Nigeria, is an APC government, so I hold my head high for identifying with my party, for being loyal to my party, because, but for things going wrongly, we should uphold the principles of party supremacy.









“You can’t get elected on the platform of a party and you get to the Assembly, and do anti-party activities.





“You don’t want the party for any reason, you feel you are not part of it, get out of it. I can understand if a PDP person doesn’t want to be supporting, he should find a means of drawing that line between loyalty to the constitution of the country, and his anti-government mentality. Even if you are PDP and a member of the National Assembly, there are situations where you are supposed to be bipartisan, meaning there is a limit to where you can go by being anti government because the person occupying the presidency is not from your party. Only those who know such limits, and are ready to abide by such limits are the ones who can answer their father’s name in the national assembly.





“If you want to oppose, go, come with your manifesto, tell us what you will do differently if you are the one there and let Nigerians decide, but don’t hide under the immunity, parliamentary immunity and misbehave. Some of us cannot live with it, we will fight it.





“I was not elected in the national assembly, I was elected in my constituency, and to my constituency I will return. Every members of the National Assembly, the Senate or the House of Reps, the State Assembly, you are elected by a constituency and you don’t go to the National Assembly and behave like the proverbial Masquerade late Nnamdi Azikiwe talked about, that goes to the public square with a rope tied to its waist, and when he cuts the ropes off, the masquerade is on its own. That is how some of these National Assembly members are now doing.





“They are now cutting the umbilical cord between them and their party, between them and their constituencies. We do not want to be counted among them.”