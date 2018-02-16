The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it salutes the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufa’i, for the work he undertook as Chairman of the Party’s Committee on True Federalism.

This was made known in a statement by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, in Abuja on Friday to mark the governor’s 58th birthday.





According to him, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) celebrates the Governor of Kaduna State, H.E. Mallam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufa’i, on the occasion of his 58th birthday.





“The Party particularly salutes the Kaduna State governor for the thorough and groundbreaking work he recently undertook as Chairman of the Party’s high-level Committee on True Federalism.





“The committee’s report with its far-reaching findings and recommendations speaks to the heart of the aspirations of Nigerians for good governance and devolution of powers which will lead to multi-facet development of the country.





“Indeed, this is testament to the purpose, discipline, forthrightness and resourcefulness governor el-Rufa’i has displayed in all past and present public assignments he has undertaken.









“As governor of Kaduna State, el-Rufa’i’s focussed leadership and application of strategic policies and initiatives in his administration of the state has positively affected residents directly and led to massive infrastructural development. The Zaria water works, school feeding programme and employment drive are examples of the laudable pro-people projects that governor el-Rufa’i’s administration has embarked on.





“The APC wishes governor el-Rufa’i the best as he continues to contribute to the growth of our great Party and entrenching democracy in the country.”