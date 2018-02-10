Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the ruling party, APC should not been seen as a political party. He referred to the party as a congregation of people who came together just because they did not want Jonathan to continue in office.

Wike said this when received a letter of nomination as "Independent Newspapers Political Icon of the Year 2017" in his office in Port Harcourt, the state capital yesterday February 9th.





"APC is not a political party in the true sense of the word. It is a congregation of people who did not want Former President Goodluck Jonathan to continue in office for personal reasons. The fight against Jonathan was not in the interest of Nigeria. They have realised their mistakes, but they lack the courage to apologise because of their ego. If you move around, you will see that things are bad ", Governor Wike said





He also alleged that the ruling party, APC, is planning to rig the governorship elections in three state controlled by PDP, that is Akwa Ibom, Delta and Rivers state





''All the the mass registration of new political parties is a deliberate plan by INEC to manipulate elections in three states. Rivers State, Akwa Ibom and Delta States have been earmarked for the printing of ballot papers where some newly registered political parties will be excluded as a ground for the nullification of the elections by the tribunal. After the nullification by the tribunal as planned, EFCC will be used by the APC Federal Government to arrest the three governors, so that they will not be around during the repeat elections "