A former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has taken a swipe at the spokesman of Northern Elders’ Forum, Ango Abdullahi over his claims that killings in the middle belt is a plot against the North.

Ango Abdullahi had on Friday described the herdsmen killings as a political driven agenda to split the North.





Ezeife in response accused Abdullahi of deceiving Nigerians, describing his statement as lies.





The former governor urged the Fulanis to stop attacks which was not in their interest and take measures in restoring their tarnished image.





“It is unfortunate that people took politics as lies, which must be upheld, otherwise what does Ango Abdullahi mean that killing people is a conspiracy by the south to split the north. I’m sure he knows what he is doing. In Ghana, the president, after giving order on what to do with the herdsmen, added that this is not in Nigeria.





“During my interview in AIT, I appealed to Miyetti Allah and these other people who control the security, by telling them to retract and find a way to play down the statement they issued, where they declared war on Nigeria.





“There is nothing new from what Ango has said. Is it not obvious that somebody is trying to deceive the people? I’m sympathetic because, what the Fulani is doing to themselves is not good, and they are making themselves very unpopular; uniting the rest of the country against themselves, that is not what they should be doing at all.





“There is still time for them to make amend; it is not in the interest of the Fulani, it is not in the interest of any part of Nigeria. We can be together and achieve monumental growth that will make us a super power, but not with this kind of lies Ango is brandishing. Ango has a very good idea, when he said that the North was ready to disintegrate from Nigeria, he also pointed out that the only way out was to go back to agreed system before the 1966 coup,” Ezeife told Sun.