Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has signed the N1,046,121,181,680, 2018 appropriation bill into law.The governor, appended his signature to the budget, termed, Progress and Development”, this morning, at a brief ceremony, held at the Lagos House, Ikeja.Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly had barely a month ago passed the appropriation bill after consideration for Governor’s assent. The governor had initially presented the appropriation before the state house of assembly last year December for consideration and subsequent approval.The bill authorizes the issues and appropriation of N347,038,938,872 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for Recurrent Expenditure and N699, 082, 242, 808 from Development Revenue Fund for CapitalExpenditure, thereby totaling a budget size of N1,046,121,181,680 appropriation bill, year ending 31st December, 2018.