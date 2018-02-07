The trial judge, Justice Sule Hassan, granted an adjournment till February 22, to enable both defence and prosecuting counsel, explore settlement out of court.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had brought a 24-count money laundering charge against Akinjide, Sen. Ayo Adeseun and a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Olarewaju Otti.
Also named in the charge is a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, who was titled “at large.”
When the case was mentioned, yesterday, before Justice Hassan, counsel representing Akinjide, Mr Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN, hinted the court that parties were in a process of engaging in settlement talks.
He said that there was no point wasting the time and resources of the court, since the sum contained in the charge had already been refunded.
