The trial of a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree has stalled once again.

Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, an ally of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is to be tried for alleged murder of a man during the 2015 election in Asari-Toru Local government area of the state.





This is the fourth time that Ojukaye Amachree’s absence in court would stall his murder trial.





However, a State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered the Commissioner of Police and the State Attorney General to produce the former Chairman of Asari Toru Local Government in court to face his trial for alleged murder.





Justice Grace Akpughunum gave the order to CP Zaki Ahmed and State Attorney General, Emma Aguma at the resumption of hearing of the case, following the absence of the accused person.





Justice Akpughunum said that it was the duty of the Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General as law enforcement officers to produce the accused person in court.





The trial judge thereafter adjourned the matter to 20th March for the defendant to enter his plea.





Defence counsel, Eminasia Clinton-West, insisted that Ojukaye Flag-Amachree has not been able to honour the court’s invitation because of his failing health.





West then assured that his client would be brought to court as his health condition improves.