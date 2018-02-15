On Wednesday the upper legislative chamber adopted the timetable after it considered the recommendations of a conference committee report on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Act.

The house of representatives had changed the order of the timetable for the election by amending the act which both the upper and lower chamber have now agreed on a common bill.





The party according to a statement issued by the ADP Lagos Spokesman, Prince Adelaja Adeoye on Wednesday in Lagos, he noted that the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) contradicts the electoral law. He argued that the electoral law clearly states the order in which the election must be conducted.





According to the party, it says the amendments in Section 25 of the Electoral Act, 2010 is very important; noting that the reorganization of the entire Section 25 of the principal Act which they substituted with a new Section 25 (1) will make our elections better.





ADP said, the era where the incumbent President will use state instruments to bully citizens to ensure his victory first, and then expect bandwagon effect to give victory to their party should be totally erased with the amendment of the electoral law.





Recall that the National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr Yabaji Sani stated his positions on the time table when it was first released by the INEC, where he pointed out several flaws and rejected same.





The party said, it is the duty of all Nigerians to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country, by not allowing the country’s democracy to be jeopardized by those who are only interested in grabbing powers rather than working for the interest of all citizens.





ADP said INEC as an umpire must refrain from any act that may make it to be perceived as been biased, that the news of its plans to take the National Assembly to court over the election reorder is not necessary. The party said, Nigerian laws are bigger than anybody, and that the INEC must refrain itself from interfering and misapplying the electoral laws.





The party however charged President Buhari not to delay in assenting to the amended bill, that the president should use this opportunity to make our democracy stronger and better.





ADP has assured Nigerians that they will work with all stakeholders toward the next general elections to ensure that best candidates emerge at all levels in their party, and also promise to deliver Lagos to Lagosians.