Former football star, Kanu Nwankwo, has approached the Nigeria Senate for intervention into the loan which was taken by managers of his hotel on behalf of Kanu Heart Foundation (KHF).

Speaking through the Senate’s deputy Senate leader, Bala Ibn’Nallah, who raised the motion through order 43, he explained that the loan was taken without Kanu Nwankwo’s consent.





In his explaination, Senator Ibn’Nallah said, the footballer established a foundation known as Kanu Heart Foundation in appreciation of his successful heart surgery in order to assist the less privilege who are victims of heart related disease.





He explained further that the foundation runs a hotel where its proceeds would be used to treat the victims, while managers of the bank secured a loan that has become non performing.





“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, Kanu Heart Foundation has a hotel that generates revenues used in the treatment of heart deasease victims.”





“The hotel secured a loan without the consent of its founder, Kanu Nwankwo and the Asset Management Commission of Nigeria (AMCON) is threatening to take over the hotel.”





Though the figure was not revealed, Na’Allah urged the Senate to wade into the matter.





Reacting, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki referred the matter to Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Financial Institutions to revert back in two weeks.