Veronica, the wife of the former Minister of Interior, Abba Morro, is dead.She died after a brief illness in Abuja.Since the news of Mrs. Moro’s death was announced, the Abuja home of the ex- minister has become a beehive of activities with sympathizers trooping to the place to sign the condolence register.Among the earliest visitors to the ex-minister’s home were former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, Terhemen Tarzoor, Emmanuel Jime and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, John Ngbede.