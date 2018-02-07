A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Mr. Kennedy Eyube, has described the separate open letters written by former presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), as a great boost to the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.Eyube, in a statement in Warri yesterday by his media office, said Nigerians should not criticize or react negatively to the two respected former presidents, but rather consider their letters as a major factor that will boost the re-election of President Buhari.“Both Chief Obasanjo and General Babangida ruled this country for eight years each or more. Their governments were not entirely perfect. Nigerians still have records of how they ruled this country, so, they should allow President Buhari to do his eight years after which Nigerians can also pass judgment on Buhari’s tenure.“If Obasanjo and IBB couldn’t permanently solve the problems of Nigeria when they had the opportunity to do so while in power, the right thing for Obasanjo and IBB to do now is to support Buhari to repair this country and correct some of the mistakes made and things they left undone years ago.”He noted that another term for Buhari, though wouldn’t entirely solve the problems of Nigeria, but by 2023, a better road-map and foundation must have been established for the progress of Nigeria.