A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Fatai Oluwa, says any opposition party dreaming of producing the next governor in the state should forget it.He told journalists in Ikeja on Monday that there was no vacancy for the opposition parties to fill in Lagos House — the governor’s office — come 2019 election.Oluwa, representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency II in the state Assembly, spoke against the backdrop of declarations by opposition parties that they would wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in 2019.“Only a person who does not reside in Lagos will think any opposition party can wrestle power from the APC in Lagos.“Lagos remains a perfect example to other states in the area of growth and development and Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode is the governor every Lagosians is proud of, and wants more.“So, opposition parties should focus their dreams on other states and just leave Lagos for APC in 2019.“It is unthinkable for members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Action Democratic Party (ADP) or others to win election in Lagos now, especially with giant strides of Gov. Ambode in all sectors.“Sincerely, any politician or party that wants to contest with Ambode in 2019 will be wasting energy and resources,’’ Oluwa said.The lawmaker, who commended Ambode for socio-economic strides in the state, said he was proud that the governor did not borrow to fund development projects in 2017.According to him, the state has witnessed massive progress in terms of infrastructure — the roads, the bridges, the health facilities and others.“Everyone is aware that Gov. Ambode has been able to shore up the internally generated revenue of the state.“Ambode has made a lot of efforts; we won’t allow one small party from anywhere to come and squander the progress of the state. It is not possible,’’ he said.Oluwa, however, noted that no feat would have been achieved without the efforts of the legislative arm.He said that several private member bills had been passed by the House and signed into law by Ambode.“The much celebrated Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps bill that created Neighbourhood Safety Corps (NSC) was initiated by the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.“A lot of Lagosians have been employed through some of these bills passed by the House,’’ he said.Newsmen report that Oluwa is one of the seven lawmakers that defected from the PDP to APC in 2017.