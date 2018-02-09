A former Governor of Kano State and Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has flagged off his bid to win the 2019 presidency.





He was in Anambra State On Thursday, where he met with the leadership of his group, the Kwankwaso Movement, and the Hausa community in the state.





In his address at the gathering, the presidential hopeful asked for the support of the people to enable him achieve his presidential ambition. He noted that the first hurdle would be to emerge victorious in the primary election.





He listed incessant killings and economic meltdown as what informed his decision to contest.





His words: “I am in this contest because I want to restore the lost glory of the country. I have come to see the people of the state and thank them for their support to me.





“The South-East region is important in this journey because we cannot do without them.





“Election is not a do-or- die and my successor, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who is opposing my ambition should have a rethink and join me to better the welfare of Nigerians.





“The only hurdle before us is the primary election. I assure you, if I am able to win the primaries, winning the main election will not be difficult because I know I will win.”





Kwankwaso commended the Hausa community in the state for coming out en-masse to show support for one of their own.





He described the recent killings in the country as unfortunate and called on the Federal Government to show more concern towards the governed.





On his part, the state chairman of the Kwankwasiyya movement, John Ndiche, commended Kwankwaso for coming to see them despite his tight schedules.





He gave assurances that the state would support his ambition, praying God to grant him victory. Kwankwaso had, on arrival, paid a courtesy call on the traditional ruler of Ogidi, Igwe Alex Onyido, who gave him a royal blessing.