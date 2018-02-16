Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has commended the National Assembly for reordering of 2019 general elections.





The National Assembly had recently reordered elections through the amendment of the Electoral Act.





Jonathan said the the amendment of the Electoral Act would help in the election of quality persons into various positions.





He spoke when he received the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus who led members of the National Working Committee, NWC on a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Jonathan Foundation in Yenogoa, the Bayelsa state capital and was contained in a statement by Secondus spokesperson, Ike Abonyi.





The statement quoted Jonathan as urging the All Progressives Congress, APC, to see the move from a patriotic angle.





The former President said, “Holding Presidential Election first will affect the quality of persons that will emerge in other polls because of the bandwagon effect.









“The ruling party the APC should see it from national and patriotic interests since laws are not meant for persons in power at a particular time.





He said he envisage a time in this country when presidential election will be conducted differently from the others.