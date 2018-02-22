Senator Ahmed Makarfi​, former chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP​, has given an insight into the movement being promoted by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

​Describing the movement as ‘coalition of Obasanjo’, he noted the group is not a political party​.





Makarfi explained that the agenda of the movement is to gather a good number of the voting population and then ask them to vote for a particular candidate in 2019.





​”​We don’t feel threatened by the Coalition of Obasanjo. I can tell you that most of them are friends and associates​”, he told New Telegraph.





​”​They said they are not a political party, time will tell. If they turn out to be a political party, we will see how it plays out.





​”​Obasanjo himself said anytime they turn to a political party, he will cease to be a member.





​”​My take on it is like in the United States, where you have independent candidacy, you have the Democrats and the Republican​.





“​Then you have an independent candidate who looks at a candidate and decides where to swing at the last minute.





​”​That is what I feel it is, time will tell what their aims are,​” Makarfi added.​​​