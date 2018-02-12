The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has told Christians what to do ahead of the 2019 general election.





The governor told Christians all over the country to develop interest and participate actively in politics to have a say in what happens around them.





The governor spoke yesterday at the maiden special thanksgiving service for him organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Benue province three, Makurdi.





Ortom said “Without being actively involved and having a Permanent Voters Card, PVC, there would be no need to talk about bad or good governance.”





He stressed that to “have a voice was to be armed with what could make one to vote for a preferred candidate.”





Governor Ortom added that “open grazing could not coexist with crop farming in the state, because they conflict with each other and that would negatively affect the economy of the state, which largely dependent on agriculture.”