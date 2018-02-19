Delta North senatorial caucus of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to contest the 2019 presidential election, passing a vote of confidence in him.The party, in a communique at the end of a critical stakeholders meeting held at the country home of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, said that a leadership committee headed by Chief Hyacinth Enuha, had been constituted to address the issues of unity and leadership in the party.Noting that the APC’s position on state police was unprecedented and should be commended, the party noted that from the inception of the third republic, the Delta Central and South senatorial districts have had two terms each.Declaring their support for the seeming zoning arrangement in the state, the APC said their right to complete the second term of the Delta North was not negotiable.“The Delta North APC is solidly on ground in Delta North and has the capacity to win the 2019 general election,” the communique read in part, encouraging all eligible gubernatorial aspirants of the party from Delta North to make their intentions known.