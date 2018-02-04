Barely weeks after the former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari telling him to go home and forget 2019 elections, residents of the President’s polling unit in Sarkin Yara A ward, Daura Local government area of Katsina State has on Saturday called on Buhari to recontest in the 2019 general election.The residents of the polling unit, 003, Babban Gida, where the President cast his votes during elections, said it endorsed the President for a second term.The residents under the auspices Daura Youth Support Group, led by its Chairman, Aliyu Dahiru at a solidarity rally held at the weekend in Daura appealed to the President to recontest. Dahiru said it is calling on him to recontest, putting into consideration his achievement within a short period in office. The Chairman said it organized the gathering to show solidarity and support for the President’s administration.“We appeal to him to recontest in 2019 because we are satisfied with his leadership style in the areas of Security, fight against corruption among others.“We want him to recontest to complete the good work he has started,” Dahiru said. Posters displayed carry inscriptions such as: ‘We appeal to Buhari/Osinbajo to recontest’ and ‘We appeal to the President to Contest for the Presidential election’ to mention but a few.