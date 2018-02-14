Nigeria and Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi, has expressed confidence in the national team, Super Eagles, ahead of the 2018 World Cup.He also believes they can defeat Argentina again when both countries meet in Russia.Last November in Krasnodar, Russia, the three-time African champions pulled a stunning 4-2 defeat of Argentina in an international friendly.Iwobi netted twice in that game.He scored the winning goal that qualified Nigeria for the World Cup against Zambia in Uyo last October.In a chat with BBC yesterday, Iwobi spoke on Super Eagles chances as the global tournament approaches.“Argentina were missing their star man (Lionel) Messi, but we were also missing some of our players (for the friendly).“We are confident we can repeat that at the World Cup”.“We were unbeaten in the World Cup qualifiers and we are confident and have young talent, who want to prove themselves any time they are on the pitch,” the player added.