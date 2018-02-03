The Senator representing Bayelsa East, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has said the proposed 2018 budget, makes him “embarrassed for President Muhammadu Buhari.”





Ben Bruce described the appropriation bill as “dishonest, scandalous and shameful”.





“The 2018 budget is so dishonest, so scandalous, so shameful that I am embarrassed for President Buhari. If I were President, I will make a broadcast asking concerned Nigerians to gather at National Stadium to line up to give everyone involved in that budget one stroke of the cane,” he tweeted from his verified account.





Few days ago, The Director General Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, explained why it earmarked N4.9billion for annual electrical maintenance in the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock





“The Villa is quite an expansive edifice with several residences and support services, so as significant as N4.9 billion sounds, it is not too much to keep those facilities in top shape that they have been kept. Anyone who has been to the villa will appreciate that it is one of the best maintained edifice in the country,” he said.





He also justified the proposed N2.2bn earmarked for the DSS for a supposed social media mining suite and the N1.14bn proposed budget for cleaning and fumigation of the Office of the National Security Adviser.





“This is not the type of cleaning and fumigation that you and I know as matters of security are treated with some degree of confidentiality. It could be cleaning and fumigation of some criminal elements,” Akabueze added.