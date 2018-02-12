150 support groups have so far sprang up for the re election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Ita Enang disclosed this in Warri, Delta state during the commissioning of the Delta state office of Council for New Nigeria, in Warri.He assured people of the Niger Delta region that President Buhari would continue to give them special attention, dismissing as untrue allegations that the federal government planned to rob the Niger Delta region of oil proceeds offshore.He said the recent controversy over offshore oil after the All Progressives Congress’s committee released it recommendations on restructuring were mere lies allegedly fabricated by opposition political parties to dent the image of the federal government. He assured people of the Niger delta region that they would continue to benefit from the oil offshore, stressing also that the various support groups for the re election of President Buhari would be harmonized under a common umbrella.He said the Council for New Nigeria was one of the bodies under the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, NCPSG. Earlier In his welcome address, Delta state Chairman of Council for New Nigeria, Chief Emma Avworo said the Council for New Nigeria was formed to promote the anti graft war, stressing that there would be a better and more prosperous Nigeria under a corruption free setting. He said the body would also promote values of good governance, adding that Nigerians should support the initiative for a more virile nation. “Council for New Nigeria is a body with an objective to promote good governance, anti-corruption.Corruption is a threat to development. If we eradicate corruption we will have a better Nigeria for us all”, he said. Others who also spoke were Senator Abu Ibrahim, from Katsina state, Mustapha Abim of NCPSG, promising that Buhari would not dash the hopes of Nigerians