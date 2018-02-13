A 13-year-old girl allegedly raped by eight men, including an Imam, is said to be five months pregnant with twins, in Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State.Head of Arridah Foundation, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday that the case was brought to the organisation to get justice for the girl.She said the foundation would mobilise support and follow up the case in court “until justice is done.’’NAN learnt that the Imam is a neighbour of the girl’s parents.Rabi said, “We have gotten the case, and I must say that in our years of advocacy during which we have treated over 400 cases of rape and child abuses, we have never come across this type of inhumanity.“It is devastating for eight men to rape a 13-year-old. She is pregnant, yet she hasn’t even developed breasts at all and her parents are threatening to abort the twins to avert public embarrassment.“The rapists, who are eight in number, may have even exposed her to HIV/AID or other sexually transmitted diseases as a result of the forced sex.“We want justice for this girl and that is why we need the support of the Kaduna State government, all human right organisations and religious leaders to quickly intervene and bring succour to the poor child that is facing daily challenges.”The father of the girl, Mu’azu Shittu, said he had already taken the case to the Upper Sharia Court in Ikara.According to him, he had contemplated abortion but was advised against it.“She is too young to be carrying twins and there is no single one among the rapists that is ready to take responsibility for the pregnancy,’’ he lamented.The girl said the men usually gave her N500 and warned her not to tell anybody.She said, “They usually called me and gave me N500 whenever I came back from school and went out hawking. They would then force me into it.“They warned me not to tell my parents. They threatened to kill me if I told my parents; that is why I refused to tell my parents, I was so afraid.’’