Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been reportedly flown out to Germany to continue his treatment.

Nigerian Eye had reported yesterday that Yusuf had been discharged from Cedacrest Hospital in Abuja where he was undergoing treatment.





According to Saharareporters, Yusuf was ferried out of Nigeria through the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport early Saturday morning.





According to the online news outlet, Yusuf is headed for treatment at St. Josef Hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany via a Presidential jet with registration number, 5N-FGZ.





Yusuf was injured in a power bike accident in Gwanripa, Abuja while drag racing with a friend, Bashir Gwandu.