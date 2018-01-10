The National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe has subscribed to Governor Willie Obiano’s stand that All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, will sweep the entire south-eastern region coming 2019 general election, describing All Progressives Congress, APC plan to capture same southeast as a dream that will never come through.Obigwe made this known to newsmen in a press release he issued on Wednesday Morning.According to him, “APC plan to capture Southeast coming 2019 election is a dream of a lazy and poverty-stricken person who sees himself eating a well cooked and garnished rice”, he said.Reacting to a statement credited to the APC National Chairman, Chief Odigie Oyegun on the reason why APC and its preferred candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye lost in the November 18th Anambra gubernatorial election, Obigwe said, “emphatically APC lost the election to a truly working governor that used his first term mandate to justify the confidence that was earlier reposed in him by Anambra electorate.“They know that with him in the helm of affairs in the state, their future is well secured”, he said.He further commended the oneness of Anambrarians and APGA faithful and urged them to equally support Chief Victor Umeh for his quest for Anambra Central Senatorial election seat billed for 13th January.Read his full statement bellow:“This release is a reaction to Odigie Oyegun, the APC National Chairman who was quoted to have said that APC must capture Southeast in the 2019 election.“Alsosom print media published that Oyegun set up a committee headed by Chief Niyi Adebayo and mandate them to ascertain the reason why APC lost Anambra November 18th governorship election to APGA .“I volunteer myself to help Oyegun solve his puzzle on why APC lost Anambra November 18th governorship election.“Emphatically APC lost the election to a truly working Governor Obiano that used his 1st term mandate to justify the confidence that was earlier reposed in him by Anambra electorate.“Anambra electorate voted massively for Governor Obiano because they know that with him on the State helm of affairs their future is secured.“Similarly, APGA faithful rejected the attempt by APC agents to compromise them with money for the purpose of rigging the election in favour of their candidate.“A petty trader who incidentally was one of the APGA polling agent at Woliwo Onitsha rejected 150, 000. 00 naira bribe offer from APC agent for the manipulation of her unit result in favour of APC on the basis that such electoral thievery is against her Christian faith.“Same thing happened at Otuocha Ward 2 collation centre where APGA Collation agent for that ward gallantry resisted APC thugs attempt to manipulate the collated result for that Ward, until security agents arrived the collation centre venue and restored normalcy.“It was late for APC to realise that those they are bribing with money for the purpose of voting for their candidate in that election were collecting their money and voting massively for Governor Obiano.“Governor Obiano’s 21/21 victory in the election is a triumph of the peoples will and a demonstration of Anambra electorate resolve to get things right in the State.“My advice to APC leaders is to forget about capturing Southeast in the 2019 election because APGA victory hurricane will sweep the entire South-eastern States in 2019 for the purpose of replicating Governor Obiano’s good governance model in all the region.“I support Chief Victor Umeh Senatorial ambition and equally urge Anambra Central electorate to endeavour to give him a landslide victory in the 7 Local government areas of the senatorial zone on January 13th.“I commend Governor Obiano’s decision to be the DG of Victor Umeh’s campaign organisation for the rerun election. Such decision no doubt will serve as a morale booster to Anambra Central electorate to troop out en-mass to vote for Victor Umeh.“Governor Obiano is truly living up to APGA slogan of ‘Be your Brother’s keeper’ and APGA faithful are learning a lot from him as the national leader of the party”, his statement finally read.