President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday lambasted religious fundamentalists killing human beings in order to please God, saying that they were ignorant as they could not please Him by murdering people.He said his administration would investigate and bring to book all perpetrators of mayhem across the country.The President said that no religion or civilised culture would tolerate violence, especially the taking of another life.According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke at separate meetings with the Qadiriyya Muslim Movement in Africa and the Izalatul-Bid’a-Wa-Iqamatus-Sunnah at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Buhari said anyone, or group of persons, who unleash violence on the innocent in the name of a movement, cause or religion lack understanding of the ordinances of God.“You can’t kill to please God; and I know no religion tolerates the taking of another person’s life in the name of a religious movement.“There is never a justification for killing any member of the society. We have been tackling the Boko Haram menace, and we have made significant impact, and we will extend the measures to stop all wanton killings,’’ he said.The President said the security apparatus would be consistently reviewed to check threats to the peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians, and ensure the safety of lives and properties.He told the delegation that his political party, the All Progressives Congress, campaigned on three issues, noting that his government had been consistent in ensuring that it “provides adequate security, fights corruption and stimulates the economy for creation of jobs.”“Our priority is to also ensure that everyone in the country has something to eat. We are really concerned about the underprivileged.“Graciously, God has been hearing our prayers. In the past two years, we have had bountiful harvest due to favourable conditions. All over the country, we have reports of farmers posting good harvests,” he said.On corruption, the President said the security agencies would continue to expand their dragnet to ensure that sanity was restored into public offices.“Justice will be done to all in the war against corruption. As religious leaders, I urge you to tell your followers to respect the rights of others.“Those that stole from the public can no longer sleep well in the country today. When they run abroad, they cannot take their landed assets with them.“We will, in all cases, have them return what they looted,” he added.In his remarks, the leader of Qadiriyya Muslim Movement in Africa, Dr. Keribullah Kabara, said the movement would continue to uphold the President in prayers for good health and longer life to pursue the course of building a stronger nation that caters for all citizens.He said the reports of improved security in the North-East and better harvests for farmers across the nation were clear signs of God’s favour on the government, urging the President to continually look unto God.In an interview with State House correspondents shortly after meeting the President, Yassin Garba Maisikeli, said their mission was to pray for the President’s health as well as the health and progress of Nigeria.