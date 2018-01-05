Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has blasted Senator Ben Murray-Bruce of Bayelsa State for feeding the public with wrong information over the Lagos-Kano dual track-standard gauge rail system.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commissioned 10 new coaches and two locomotives for the Abuja-Kaduna route. During the commissioning, President Buhari rode on the train.





In his comments on twitter, Senator Murray-Bruce said President Buhari should say thank you to former President Goodluck Jonathan for the train ride he enjoyed in Kaduna.





He said the achievement was entirely the handiwork of the Jonathan government, adding: ”Nigeria should give honour to whom honour is due”.





But Governor El-Rufai fired back immediately on his twitter handle, saying that Sen. Murray-Bruce was wrong.





The Kaduna governor explained that it was the Obasanjo government that designed and raised the financing and started the EPC of the Lagos-Kano dual track-standard gauge rail system, and the Abuja Light Rail. He said Jonathan was not part of that government.





El-Rufai tweeted: ”Wrong Distinuguisnhed Senator! The Obasanjo administration which Jonathan was not part of, designed, raised the financing and started the EPC of the Lagos-Kano dual track-standard gauge rail system, and the Abuja Light Rail. Yar’Adua-Jonathan stalled both projects for two years!





I hope President @MBuhari remembers to say thank you to former President @GEJonathan for the train ride he enjoyed in Kaduna. Some of us haven’t forgotten that that achievement was ENTIRELY the handiwork of the Jonathan government. Nigeria should give honour to whom honour is due.







