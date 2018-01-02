Workers in Ile-Ife, Osun, on Tuesday joined their colleagues across the state to return to work after observing Monday as public holiday to celebrate the New Year.A cross section of the civil servants, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for declaring the holiday to allow them to be with their families.A visit to government offices showed that the state workers have resumed at their duty posts.Mr Wasiu Salami, a judicial officer who spoke with NAN, thanked God for keeping him and his family members alive in spite of the challenges in 2017.Salami appealed to the state government to listen to the workers’ demands by paying pending salaries to enable their families have a new lease of life.At Ife Central and East Local Government offices also revealed that workers have resumed duty in their various offices.Mrs Busayo Adedire, one of the workers, thanked God for sparing her life to celebrate the New Year.Adedire prayed for economic prosperity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians as well as progress for the nation.The Federal Government had declared Monday, Jan. 1, as a public holiday to mark the New Year.