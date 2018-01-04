Coachella Music and Arts Festival has revealed the full list of artists that will be performing at their annual two-week festival this April.







Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd are set to headline the event and joining them are Coachella regulars like St. Vincent, the War on Drugs, and Haim. Newcomers like SZA, Cardi B, and Kelela will also be performing at the event as well as Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Jidenna. Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd are set to headline the event and joining them are Coachella regulars like St. Vincent, the War on Drugs, and Haim. Newcomers like SZA, Cardi B, and Kelela will also be performing at the event as well as Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Jidenna.





The first weekend of Coachella runs April 13-15; its second covers April 20 to 22.