A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State and 2015 gubernatorial candidate of the party, Dr. Dakuku Peterside has taken on the state governor, Barr. Nyesom Wine over the recent killings in the state, challenging the governor to own up to his responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

He said the last broadcast of the governor where he named and placed cash ransom on certain 32 verified notorious cultists, kidnappers, terrorists and murderers in 12 local government areas "is a mere smokescreen to cover the failure of his regime to protect the people he swore to an oath to protect."





The killing in Rivers has taken political dimension with APC leaders including the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi accusing the governor of abdicating in his responsibility of protecting lives and properties.





Adding his voice to the raging controversy in a statement made available to Daily Trust in Lagos by his media office, Peterside who is the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) criticised the governor's amnesty programme which he noted was not planned to end insecurity in the state.