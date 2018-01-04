The war of words between the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, continued on Wednesday when the governor accused the minister of politicising security issues in the state.Wike, who spoke at the Government House in Port Harcourt, when he hosted a group of social media influencers to a state dinner, described Amaechi’s comment on the recent killings in Omoku as an indictment of security heads posted to the state by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.Amaechi had while reacting to the New Year mayhem in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, asked Wike to rise up to his responsibility and secure the state or resign.He explained that his administration never influenced the posting of any security head to the state, adding that his government had always funded and provided logistics for security agencies more than any state government in the country.But Wike said, “I challenge any state government in the country to come forward to say it has provided more support for security agencies than Rivers State.“When you portray the state as insecure, you are driving away investors. No good man does that. By Amaechi’s logic, the killings all over Nigeria are being sponsored by the President.”He said that while Amaechi was the governor of Rivers State, all the leading construction companies like Julius Berger Plc fled the state because their personnel were kidnapped regularly.Wike added that Amaechi resorted to the use of unqualified contractors, which led to poorly executed projects.He said as a result of improved security in the state, first-class construction firms such as Julius Berger Plc, CCECC and RCC were working in the state.Wike added, “International conferences and seminars are back to Rivers State. This is because the people now have confidence in the security architecture of Rivers State. During Amaechi, all the seminar and conferences moved to Akwa Ibom State.”Wike commended social media practitioners for their support and their commitment to the promotion of Rivers State.Thanking them for working for the development of the state without gratification, the governor urged them to continue the good work.Also, Senator George Sekibo lauded the social media influencers for their contributions to the development of the state.In his remarks, the spokesman for the Social Media Influencers, Mr. Victor Jumbo, described social media as an important tool that had been effectively deployed by the influencers to promote Rivers State and support Wike administration.Reacting to Wike’s claims, a former aide to the ex-governor of the state, Mr. David Iyofor, said Amaechi’s media office would reply him (Wike) soon.