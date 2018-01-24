 Why we won’t handover power to young Nigerians simply because they insult us – El-Rufai | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Why we won’t handover power to young Nigerians simply because they insult us – El-Rufai

3:02 PM 0
A+ A-
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said insulting leaders on social media will not change how things are in Nigeria.


In a statement on his official Facebook page, the governor advised youth who wish to chase old people from power to join a party and participate in the process.

He said, ”Young people think insulting leaders on social media will change the way things are in Nigeria.

”No one would hand over the mantle of leadership to you simply because you’re young.


”If you want to chase “old people” from positions of power, you must join a party and participate in the process no matter how bad, dirty and dangerous you think it is.”

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top