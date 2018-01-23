Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday publicly advised President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking re-election in 2019.





Obasanjo, in a lengthy and strongly-worded statement, also promoted what may become a political party, Coalition for Nigeria, CN





“I, therefore, will gladly join such a Movement when one is established as Coalition for Nigeria, CN, taking Nigeria to the height God has created it to be. From now on, the Nigeria eagle must continue to soar and fly high”, he said.





“CN, as a Movement, will be new, green, transparent and must remain clean and always active, selflessly so.”





Obasanjo also lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that they cannot solve Nigeria’s problems.





In a chat with dailypost, a close aide of the former leader, said Obj, as fondly called, had earlier mentioned some of the contents of the letter to Buhari personally but nothing was done.









“We all know the state of the nation and Baba too shares the feelings of Nigerians. He already raised some points contained in the letter to President Buhari. The two leaders see from time to time, they also speak on phone many times.





“In 2016, Baba went to the presidential villa in Abuja before PMB fell ill and they discussed these things, especially the economy, non-performance of some appointees and fight against corruption.





“Baba also had a one on one talk with the president while he was recuperating abroad on same issues.





“Again, when President Buhari returned to Nigeria, Baba went to meet him again to remind him what they discussed.





“PMB gave his words that there will be changes but till now, those assurances have not been fulfilled.





“Baba felt he should speak now so that it would be on record that he didn’t keep quiet when things were going wrong.”





Asked if Obasanjo’s camp had received any word from the presidency after the release of the statement, our source replied, “Not as I speak but we have been receiving calls from across the country”.



