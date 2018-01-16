Ogunlana Adesina, President of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Ikeja branch, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to take decisive action against Fulani herdsmen is enough to get him impeached.Adesina said Buhari’s silence is his indirect way of approving the killing by Fulani herdsmen which has been rated as the fourth deadliest terrorist organization in the world.Speaking in Lagos, the NBA president insisted that the Buhari administration, by its deliberate failure to act is promoting anarchy.According to Adesina, “We have seen the federal government display its might and concern for security in certain parts of the country, the question and puzzle now is why the government is quiet in the face of the Fulani herdsmen which has led to the massacre of thousands of people and displacement of thousands of people from their normal lives.“The baffling silence, indifference and very low key response to the menace of the Fulani herdsmen who have been rated as the fourth deadliest terrorist organization in the world.” This has raised grave allegation of partiality against the Federal Government in its clear relation to the menace of the Fulani herdsmen who have become notorious for mass slaughter of Nigeria people.“The first responsibility of a government is to guarantee the security of lives and properties of the people and the inability of President Buhari to do this is enough reason to impeach him.“We are joining hands and crying against the governor that it has not done enough. The chief reason, responsibility and duty of government is to ensure the security of life in its area. I dare say that the failure of the government to rise to the issue is enough ground for the impeachment of the President.”The lawyer warned that should Buhari fail in finding a lasting solution to the killings, Nigerians may resort to self-defence.“Government where it fails to do its duty especially where it appears that indolence and ineptitude is deliberate and contrived, people would come to their own rescue and there would be no sympathy for that kind of a government,” he said.