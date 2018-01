Omokri, former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has given reason President Muhammadu Buhari does not deserve a second term.

The former presidential aide said the appointment of “living people to the board of private companies” is a good reason to vote against Buhari in 2019.





Omokri highlighted the appointment of dead people into board of public enterprises also reason why Buhari don’t deserve a second term.





In a tweet via his social media handle, he wrote, “Not done with appointing dead people for public enterprises, the Buhari administration has appointed living people to the board of private companies.