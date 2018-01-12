Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, has disclosed why the Federal Government paid N40m to former presidents instead of buying them vehicles as prescribed by the law.

Mustapha said the decision was adopted to allow the former Presidents purchase vehicles of their choice.





Speaking at the 2018 budget defence session before members of the Senate committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, on Thursday, Mustapha stressed that the former presidents were entitled to vehicles of their choice.





According to the SGF, “They are entitled to that by law. We took a decision that instead of buying these vehicles, we should give them the money and let them buy vehicles of their choices.





“One of them qualified for it this year and that was why the N40 million was paid. The remaining, hopefully will qualify for it next year or thereabout.”





Report had it that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government approved the sum for the purchase of vehicles by former Presidents and Heads of State.





Vehicles worth N120m were also approved to be purchased for former Vice-Presidents.





Although vehicles for ex-presidents were to be purchased directly by the government, it has decided to monetise same.





The beneficiaries include Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Mr. Goodluck Jonathan, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.), Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.); and Chief Ernest Shonekan.





The former Vice-Presidents include Abubakar Atiku, Mr. Sambo Dasuki, the late Alex Ekwueme and all former chiefs of General Staff.





Mustapha had earlier urged the National Assembly to hasten work on the appropriation of 2018 budget proposal.