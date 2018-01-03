Leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River has said President Muhammadu Buhari should blame himself if the party loses subsequent elections in the state.

The party said the recent appointments of indigenes of the state into federal government boards and agencies has threatened to destroy the foundation by which the party was established.





Chairman of the Candidates Forum of the APC ahead of the Local Government Elections in the state, Elder James Anam, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues and majority of the membership of the party, accused the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, of submitting one sided list to the presidency.





In a statement released in Calabar and made available to newsmen, Anam pointed out that the issue has the potential of robbing the party of victory in coming elections.





He said, “The Presidency would take the blame for the party’s abysmal performance in future polls except it reviews the situation by ensuring that only submissions that emerge from wider consultations are placed in public space.





He wondered, “Why the presidency would renege on the report of the presidential committee on board appointments whose input from Cross River considered varied interests,” and charged Abuja to “corrects the anomaly quickly.”





His words; “I’m sure the presidency was not thorough in picking names for the appointments, if it assigned the Honorable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs the responsibility of preparing a new list from what the committee did, it should have resorted to thorough scrutiny of the said list to ensure very importantly, that the issue of lopsidedness was left out.”