Singer, MC Galaxy, has reacted to the currently trending story about Nollywood Actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson’s incident with a Taxify driver who she accused of trying to rape/kidnap her.

The singer reminded the actress of the incident they had on social media about 6 weeks ago, when she accused him of seeking cheap publicity with his involvement in the Bobrisky-Jacob saga. MC Galaxy weighed in on her ongoing media issue using the ‘what goes around comes around’ idiom to make his point.





Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold took to his Twitter page wrote: “When someone narrates their ordeal these days, they get bashed and judged and you wonder why people don’t speak up when they are in trouble?





” I am reading comments on a blog; people abusing Dorcas for making the story up, other animals saying she’s dressed indecently .Smh”





Meanwhile Nigerian celebrities are showing their support actress Dorcas Fapson.