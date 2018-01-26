So I got across to the Taxify guy, Shola Fapson accused of trying to rape him last night. And he gave his account of what transpired. Please let's be the judge here. pic.twitter.com/Wpi6yfgnQA January 25, 2018

The actress on her Snapchat page, while narrating the incident said she was on a trip when the driver diverted and drove to an uncompleted house.According to her, she was able to resist him and fled the scene.She wrote ” This taxify driver just tried to kidnap me, thank God I always have my pepper spray, emptied that shit in his eyes like WTF!“He fully locked me in his car and drove to a random house and tried to drag me in it.“I’m home now guys, I’m fine but was fucking shaking.”