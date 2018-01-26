The actress on her Snapchat page, while narrating the incident said she was on a trip when the driver diverted and drove to an uncompleted house.
According to her, she was able to resist him and fled the scene.
She wrote ” This taxify driver just tried to kidnap me, thank God I always have my pepper spray, emptied that shit in his eyes like WTF!
“He fully locked me in his car and drove to a random house and tried to drag me in it.
“I’m home now guys, I’m fine but was fucking shaking.”
However the plot twisted when Twitter user - @callmeugo_ allegedly got across to the Taxify driver, Henry Nnaemeka and below is the message from the driver
So I got across to the Taxify guy, Shola Fapson accused of trying to rape him last night. And he gave his account of what transpired. Please let's be the judge here. pic.twitter.com/Wpi6yfgnQA— 👑 (@CallMeUgo_) January 25, 2018
No one can really tell what transpired between two of them so sides should not be taken.ReplyDelete
On the general side of it, girls in Nigeria especially those of them that think they have gained a bit of popularity wants to take advantage at any slightest provocation to create media hype.
We've had several cases of -Stand up against domestic violence which is never a bad course.
But have we ever taken the time to ponder and reflect on the various ways men are being violated in our society?
Food for thought