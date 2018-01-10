The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable for the 2019 general election.

At a press conference where the timetable was released in Abuja, Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the electoral body, said INEC had decided that henceforth presidential and national assembly elections will hold on the third Saturday in February of each election year.





Yakubu said governorship and state assembly elections will hold two weeks later.

He also spoke about the preparedness of INEC for next year’s exercise.





Below is the timetable:

NUMBER ACTIVITY DATE 1 Notice of election 17th August, 2018 2 Collection of forms for all elections by political parties at INEC headquarters 17th -24th August, 2018 3 Conduct of party primaries including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries 18th August, 2018- 7th October 2018 4 Commencement of campaign by political parties Presidential and national assembly-18th November, Governorship and state house of assembly- 1st December. 5 Last day for submission of forms CF001 and CF002 at the INEC headquarters (for all elections) Presidential and national assembly- 18th October, 2018 Governorship and state house of assembly- 2nd November, 2018 6 Publication of personal particulars of candidates (CF001) (for all elections) Presidential and national assembly-25th October, 2018 Governorship and state house of assembly- 9th December 2018 7 Last day for withdrawal by candidate(s) /replacement of withdrawn candidate(s) by political parties Presidential and National Assembly – November 17, 2018

Governorship and State House of Assembly – December 1, 2018 8 Last day for the submission of nomination forms by political parties Presidential and National Assembly – December 3, 2018

Governorship and State House of Assembly – December 17, 2018 9 Publication of official register of voters for the election January 7, 2019 10 Publication of list of nominated candidates Presidential and National Assembly – January 17, 2019

Governorship and State House of Assembly – January 31, 2019 11 Publication of notice of poll (for all elections) January 2, 2019 12 Submission of names of party agents for the election to the electoral officer of the local government areas or area council Presidential and National Assembly – February 1, 2019

Governorship and State House of Assembly – February 16, 2019 13 Last day for campaigns Presidential and National Assembly – February 14, 2019

Governorship and State House of Assembly- February 28, 2019 14 Dates of elections National Assembly/Presidential

Governorship/ State House of Assembly Presidential and National Assembly – February 16, 2019

Governorship and State House of Assembly- March 2, 2019



