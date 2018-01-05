A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lamented the long absence of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, from the public scene.

He said Nigerians needed the former Radio Biafra boss more than ever..





Kanu went missing last year after the Nigerian Army launched Operation Python Dance to curtail the activities of the pro-Biafra agitators.





The former Minister of Aviation in a Facebook post, expressed hopes that Kanu, whom he described as Lion of the eastern Nigeria, will surely roar again.





He wrote, “How I miss you brother. We need you now more than ever before. Wherever you are and whatever they did to you, you shall live forever.





“Your sun shall never set but it shall rise again. Your courage and love for your people is humbling and second to none. You sacrificed everything and risked all for them.





You refused to abandon your noble cause, prostitute your principles, bow before the slavemasters or kiss the feet of the tyrant.





“You are bold. You are irrepressible. You are unbeatable. You are strong. You shall never be forgotten.





“The Lion of the East shall roar again!”